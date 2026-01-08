Republic of Korea air force Staff Sgt. Lee Joe Goo, ROKAF military police, is evaluated on entry procedures at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 5, 2026. All members are trained on installation entry ID requirements, Defense Biometric Identification System operation, escort and pass violation procedures, gate runner procedures, DUI enforcement, and random vehicle searches to ensure that both forces operate with the same expectations, standards, and responsibilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Williams)
|Date Taken:
|01.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.11.2026 21:37
|Photo ID:
|9475584
|VIRIN:
|260105-F-MU509-2060
|Resolution:
|5305x3789
|Size:
|2.26 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Combined US-ROK training strengthens Osan security [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Sarah Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Combined US-ROK training strengthens Osan security
No keywords found.