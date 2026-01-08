Combined US-ROK training strengthens Osan security

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Republic of Korea air force Staff Sgt. Lee Joe Goo, ROKAF military police, is evaluated on entry procedures at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 5, 2026. All members are trained on installation entry ID requirements, Defense Biometric Identification System operation, escort and pass violation procedures, gate runner procedures, DUI enforcement, and random vehicle searches to ensure that both forces operate with the same expectations, standards, and responsibilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Williams)