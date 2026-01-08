(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Combined US-ROK training strengthens Osan security [Image 2 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Combined US-ROK training strengthens Osan security

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    01.04.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Williams 

    51st Fighter Wing

    Republic of Korea air force Airman 1st Class Kwon Jin, ROKAF military police, explains what to look for when conducting entry procedures at Osan Air Base, ROK, Jan. 5, 2026. All members are trained on installation entry ID requirements, Defense Biometric Identification System operation, escort and pass violation procedures, gate runner procedures, DUI enforcement, and random vehicle searches to ensure that both forces operate with the same expectations, standards, and responsibilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Williams)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.04.2026
    Date Posted: 01.11.2026 21:37
    Photo ID: 9475582
    VIRIN: 260105-F-MU509-2024
    Resolution: 5506x3933
    Size: 2.42 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Combined US-ROK training strengthens Osan security [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Sarah Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Combined US-ROK training strengthens Osan security
    Combined US-ROK training strengthens Osan security
    Combined US-ROK training strengthens Osan security
    Combined US-ROK training strengthens Osan security
    Combined US-ROK training strengthens Osan security
    Combined US-ROK training strengthens Osan security

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Combined US-ROK training strengthens Osan security

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery