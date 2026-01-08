Combined US-ROK training strengthens Osan security

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Mason Cherry, 51st Security Forces Squadron defender, reviews entry procedures with Republic of Korea air force military police members, at Osan Air Base, ROK, Jan. 5, 2026. U.S. and ROKAF strengthened security through increased combined training and standardized entry control procedures aligned with United States Forces Korea regulations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Williams)