Combined US-ROK training strengthens Osan security

A military police patch is displayed on a Republic of Korea air force uniform at Osan Air Base, ROK, Jan. 5, 2026. U.S. and ROKAF strengthened security through increased combined training and standardized entry control procedures aligned with United States Forces Korea regulations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Williams)