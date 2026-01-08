A military police patch is displayed on a Republic of Korea air force uniform at Osan Air Base, ROK, Jan. 5, 2026. U.S. and ROKAF strengthened security through increased combined training and standardized entry control procedures aligned with United States Forces Korea regulations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Williams)
|Date Taken:
|01.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.11.2026 21:37
|Photo ID:
|9475583
|VIRIN:
|260105-F-MU509-2045
|Resolution:
|4045x2889
|Size:
|1.19 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Combined US-ROK training strengthens Osan security [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Sarah Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Combined US-ROK training strengthens Osan security
No keywords found.