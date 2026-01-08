Audience attendees view the T-7A Red Hawk during an arrival ceremony at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas, Jan. 9, 2026. The arrival of the T-7A Red Hawk marks a historic milestone for Air Education and Training Command as it replaces the six-decade-old T-38 Talon, advancing pilot training for the U.S. Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jonathan Mallard)
|Date Taken:
|01.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.09.2026 19:47
|Photo ID:
|9474087
|VIRIN:
|260109-F-YD772-2303
|Resolution:
|9353x6235
|Size:
|8.88 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AETC holds T-7A Red Hawk official arrival ceremony, Marking New Era in Pilot Training [Image 7 of 7], by Jonathan Mallard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.