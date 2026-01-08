(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    AETC holds T-7A Red Hawk official arrival ceremony, Marking New Era in Pilot Training

    AETC holds T-7A Red Hawk official arrival ceremony, Marking New Era in Pilot Training

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    01.09.2026

    Photo by Zelideth Rodriguez 

    Air Education and Training Command

    U.S. Air Force Lt Col Michael “Hyde” Trott, 99th Flying Training Squadron commander, and Steve Schmidt, Boeing T-7A Red Hawk pilot, drink a Coca-Cola after during the arrival ceremony at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas, Jan. 9. 2026. Drinking a Coca-Cola is a 99th Flying Training Squadron tradition going back to when it was the famed Tuskegee Airmen’s 99th Pursuit Squadron. Named in honor of the Tuskegee Airmen, the T-7A Red Hawk will be assigned to the 99th Flying Training Squadron “Red Tails” and will integrate into the pilot training pipeline across AETC over the coming years. (U.S. Air Force photo by Zelideth Rodriguez)

    Date Taken: 01.09.2026
    Date Posted: 01.09.2026 19:47
    Photo ID: 9474079
    VIRIN: 260109-F-LQ990-3332
    Resolution: 5190x3453
    Size: 3.2 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TEXAS, US
    This work, AETC holds T-7A Red Hawk official arrival ceremony, Marking New Era in Pilot Training [Image 7 of 7], by Zelideth Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    T-7A Redhawk

