AETC holds T-7A Red Hawk official arrival ceremony, Marking New Era in Pilot Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Lt. Col. Michael “Hyde” Trott, commander of the 99th Flying Training Squadron, hands a T-7A patch to Lt. Gen. Scott L. Pleus, Acting Vice Chief of Staff of the United States Air Force to celebrate the aircraft transfer to the 99th FTS during the arrival ceremony at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas, Jan. 9, 2026. The arrival of the T-7A Red Hawk marks a historic milestone for Air Education and Training Command as it replaces the six-decade-old T-38 Talon, advancing pilot training for the U.S. Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Zelideth Rodriguez)