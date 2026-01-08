(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AETC holds T-7A Red Hawk official arrival ceremony, Marking New Era in Pilot Training [Image 5 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    AETC holds T-7A Red Hawk official arrival ceremony, Marking New Era in Pilot Training

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    01.09.2026

    Photo by Jonathan Mallard 

    Air Education and Training Command

    Lt. Gen. Clark J. Quinn, commander of Air Education and Training Command, presides over the T-7A Red Hawk arrival ceremony at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas, Jan. 9, 2026. The arrival of the T-7A Red Hawk marks a historic milestone for AETC as it replaces the six-decade-old T-38 Talon, advancing pilot training for the U.S. Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jonathan Mallard)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.09.2026
    Date Posted: 01.09.2026 19:47
    Photo ID: 9474084
    VIRIN: 260109-F-YD772-2266
    Resolution: 5636x3758
    Size: 4.69 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AETC holds T-7A Red Hawk official arrival ceremony, Marking New Era in Pilot Training [Image 7 of 7], by Jonathan Mallard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    AETC holds T-7A Red Hawk official arrival ceremony, Marking New Era in Pilot Training
    AETC holds T-7A Red Hawk official arrival ceremony, Marking New Era in Pilot Training
    AETC holds T-7A Red Hawk official arrival ceremony, Marking New Era in Pilot Training
    AETC holds T-7A Red Hawk official arrival ceremony, Marking New Era in Pilot Training
    AETC holds T-7A Red Hawk official arrival ceremony, Marking New Era in Pilot Training
    AETC holds T-7A Red Hawk official arrival ceremony, Marking New Era in Pilot Training
    AETC holds T-7A Red Hawk official arrival ceremony, Marking New Era in Pilot Training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Education and Training Command
    Joint Base San Antonio
    Joint Base San Antonio Randolph
    99th Flying Training Squadron
    99th FTS
    T-7A Red Hawk

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery