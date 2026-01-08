(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    AETC holds T-7A Red Hawk official arrival ceremony, Marking New Era in Pilot Training

    AETC holds T-7A Red Hawk official arrival ceremony, Marking New Era in Pilot Training

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    01.09.2026

    Photo by Zelideth Rodriguez 

    Air Education and Training Command

    A T-7A Red Hawk assigned to the 99th Flying Training Squadron, the first Air Force unit to receive the aircraft, is staged during the arrival ceremony held at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas, Jan. 9, 2026. The arrival of the T-7A Red Hawk marks a historic milestone for AETC as it replaces the six-decade-old T-38 Talon, advancing pilot training for the U.S. Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Zelideth Rodriguez)

    This work, AETC holds T-7A Red Hawk official arrival ceremony, Marking New Era in Pilot Training, by Zelideth Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    T-7A Red Hawk

