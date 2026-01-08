AETC holds T-7A Red Hawk official arrival ceremony, Marking New Era in Pilot Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A T-7A Red Hawk assigned to the 99th Flying Training Squadron, the first Air Force unit to receive the aircraft, is staged during the arrival ceremony held at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas, Jan. 9, 2026. The arrival of the T-7A Red Hawk marks a historic milestone for AETC as it replaces the six-decade-old T-38 Talon, advancing pilot training for the U.S. Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Zelideth Rodriguez)