AETC holds T-7A Red Hawk official arrival ceremony, Marking New Era in Pilot Training

Senior Air Force leaders and industry partners attend the T-7A Red Hawk arrival ceremony at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas, Jan. 9, 2026. The arrival of the T-7A Red Hawk marks a historic milestone for Air Education and Training Command as it replaces the six-decade-old T-38 Talon, advancing pilot training for the U.S. Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Zelideth Rodriguez)