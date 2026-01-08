(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Second Life: Turning Debris into Critical River and Coastal Habitats [Image 2 of 7]

    Second Life: Turning Debris into Critical River and Coastal Habitats

    SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    01.02.2026

    Photo by Nicole Celestine 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Seattle District

    A rehabilitated shoreline section near Seattle, showing post-salvage environmental improvements and erosion control vegetation. (Photo courtesy Port of Seattle)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.02.2026
    Date Posted: 01.08.2026 20:32
    Photo ID: 9472502
    VIRIN: 260103-A-VA654-3684
    Resolution: 5712x4284
    Size: 9.5 MB
    Location: SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Second Life: Turning Debris into Critical River and Coastal Habitats [Image 7 of 7], by Nicole Celestine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

