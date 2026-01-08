Second Life: Turning Debris into Critical River and Coastal Habitats

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Seattle Districts, Motor Vessel (MV) Puget crane barge actively lifts and secures large timber debris from the waters of the Puget Sound. Environmental and conservation organizations like the Port of Seattle have repurpose the salvaged debris to restore vital aquatic ecosystems and stabilize shorelines.