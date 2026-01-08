(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Second Life: Turning Debris into Critical River and Coastal Habitats [Image 5 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Second Life: Turning Debris into Critical River and Coastal Habitats

    SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2026

    Photo by Nicole Celestine 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Seattle District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Seattle Districts, Motor Vessel (MV) Puget crane barge actively lifts and secures large timber debris from the waters of the Puget Sound. Environmental and conservation organizations like the Port of Seattle have repurpose the salvaged debris to restore vital aquatic ecosystems and stabilize shorelines.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.08.2026
    Date Posted: 01.08.2026 20:32
    Photo ID: 9472513
    VIRIN: 260109-A-VA654-3053
    Resolution: 176x199
    Size: 21.03 KB
    Location: SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Second Life: Turning Debris into Critical River and Coastal Habitats [Image 7 of 7], by Nicole Celestine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Second Life: Turning Debris into Critical River and Coastal Habitats
    Second Life: Turning Debris into Critical River and Coastal Habitats
    Second Life: Turning Debris into Critical River and Coastal Habitats
    Second Life: Turning Debris into Critical River and Coastal Habitats
    Second Life: Turning Debris into Critical River and Coastal Habitats
    Second Life: Turning Debris into Critical River and Coastal Habitats
    Second Life: Turning Debris into Critical River and Coastal Habitats

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery