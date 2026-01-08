Second Life: Turning Debris into Critical River and Coastal Habitats

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A barge, fully loaded with salvaged logs and debris, shows the volume of material removed from the waters of the Puget Sound during the MV Puget's cleanup operations. USACE, Seattle District collects the debris, cuts them down to more manageable pieces and places the barges at the Ballard Locks, in Seattle, for transport. The Port of Seattle uses the salvaged logs to stabilize eroding bank lines in their shoreline restoration projects.