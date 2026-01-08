(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Second Life: Turning Debris into Critical River and Coastal Habitats

    Second Life: Turning Debris into Critical River and Coastal Habitats

    SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2026

    Photo by Nicole Celestine 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Seattle District

    A close up view of recovered timber piles, showing the scale and density of driftwood hazards cleared from navigation channels by the Motor Vessel (MV) Puget, which patrols the inland waters of Puget Sound, collecting debris and obstructions to navigation.

    Date Taken: 01.08.2026
    Date Posted: 01.08.2026 20:32
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Second Life: Turning Debris into Critical River and Coastal Habitats, by Nicole Celestine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

