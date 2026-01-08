Second Life: Turning Debris into Critical River and Coastal Habitats

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A barge, fully loaded with salvaged logs and debris, shows the volume of material removed from the waters of the Puget Sound during the MV Puget's cleanup operations. Since 2006, USACE, Seattle District, and the Port of Seattle have repurposed salvaged large, woody debris to restore vital aquatic ecosystems. This collaborative effort transforms navigational hazards into fish and wildlife habitat, that support shoreline resilience.