    USACE Visitors Tour the Buffalo District [Image 14 of 14]

    USACE Visitors Tour the Buffalo District

    LEWISTON, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2026

    Photo by Avery Schneider 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    Joseph Savage, programs director for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Great Lakes and Ohio River Division speaks to U.S. Army Col. Daniel Herlihy, commander of the division, and Lt. Col. Robert Burnham, commander of the USACE Buffalo District, during a tour of the Formerly Utilized Sites Remedial Action Program Niagara Falls Storage Site in Lewiston, New York, Jan. 8, 2026. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District is responsible for remediation of the site, which was used by the Manhattan Engineer District to store radioactive residues and wastes from uranium ore processing, to ensure the health and safety of people and the environment in the surrounding community. (U.S. Army photo by Avery Schneider)

    Date Taken: 01.07.2026
    Date Posted: 01.08.2026 10:40
    Photo ID: 9471575
    VIRIN: 260107-A-HB296-1034
    Resolution: 4000x2252
    Size: 2.83 MB
    Location: LEWISTON, NEW YORK, US
    This work, USACE Visitors Tour the Buffalo District [Image 14 of 14], by Avery Schneider, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Buffalo District
    Niagara Falls Storage Site
    FUSRAP
    Formerly Utilized Sites Remedial Action Program
    USACE
    Corps of Engineers

