USACE Visitors Tour the Buffalo District

U.S. Army Col. Daniel Herlihy, Commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Great Lakes and Ohio River Division, presents a commander’s coin for excellence to David Fournier, an Environmental Engineer assigned to the USACE Buffalo District, for his work at the Formerly Utilized Sites Remedial Action Program Niagara Falls Storage Site in Lewiston, New York, Jan. 8, 2026. The Buffalo District is responsible for remediation of the site, which was used by the Manhattan Engineer District to store radioactive residues and wastes from uranium ore processing, to ensure the health and safety of people and the environment in the surrounding community. (U.S. Army photo by Avery Schneider)