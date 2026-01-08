USACE Visitors Tour the Buffalo District

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Remediation work takes place at the Formerly Utilized Sites Remedial Action Program Niagara Falls Storage Site in Lewiston, New York, Jan. 8, 2026. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District is responsible for remediation of the site, which was used by the Manhattan Engineer District to store radioactive residues and wastes from uranium ore processing, to ensure the health and safety of people and the environment in the surrounding community. (U.S. Army photo by Avery Schneider)