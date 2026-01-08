Joseph Savage, programs director for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Great Lakes and Ohio River Division speaks with Christopher Ignatowski, a resident engineer assigned to the USACE Buffalo District, during a tour of the Formerly Utilized Sites Remedial Action Program Guterl Steel Site in Lockport, New York, Jan. 6, 2026. The Buffalo District is responsible for remediation of the site, which was contaminated during work supporting the nation's early atomic energy and weapons program, to ensure the health and safety of people and the environment in the surrounding community. (U.S. Army photo by Avery Schneider)
|Date Taken:
|01.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.08.2026 10:40
|Photo ID:
|9471562
|VIRIN:
|260106-A-HB296-1055
|Resolution:
|8223x5482
|Size:
|5.92 MB
|Location:
|LOCKPORT, NEW YORK, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USACE Visitors Tour the Buffalo District [Image 14 of 14], by Avery Schneider, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.