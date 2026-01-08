USACE Visitors Tour the Buffalo District

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Joseph Savage, programs director for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Great Lakes and Ohio River Division speaks with Christopher Ignatowski, a resident engineer assigned to the USACE Buffalo District, during a tour of the Formerly Utilized Sites Remedial Action Program Guterl Steel Site in Lockport, New York, Jan. 6, 2026. The Buffalo District is responsible for remediation of the site, which was contaminated during work supporting the nation's early atomic energy and weapons program, to ensure the health and safety of people and the environment in the surrounding community. (U.S. Army photo by Avery Schneider)