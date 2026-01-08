(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USACE Visitors Tour the Buffalo District [Image 3 of 14]

    USACE Visitors Tour the Buffalo District

    LOCKPORT, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2026

    Photo by Avery Schneider 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    Emily Shoffstall, an environmental engineer assigned to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District, provides an overview of plans to remediate the Formerly Utilized Sites Remedial Action Program Guterl Steel Site during a tour in Lockport, New York, Jan. 6, 2026. The Buffalo District is responsible for remediation of the site, which was contaminated during work supporting the nation's early atomic energy and weapons program, to ensure the health and safety of people and the environment in the surrounding community. (U.S. Army photo by Avery Schneider)

    Date Taken: 01.06.2026
    Date Posted: 01.08.2026 10:40
    Photo ID: 9471559
    VIRIN: 260106-A-HB296-1045
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 7.18 MB
    Location: LOCKPORT, NEW YORK, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USACE Visitors Tour the Buffalo District [Image 14 of 14], by Avery Schneider, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Buffalo District
    FUSRAP
    Formerly Utilized Sites Remedial Action Program
    USACE
    Corps of Engineers
    Guterl Steel Site

