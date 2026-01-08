USACE Visitors Tour the Buffalo District

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Christopher Ignatowski, a resident engineer assigned to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District, explains details of plans to remediate the Formerly Utilized Sites Remedial Action Program Guterl Steel Site in Lockport, New York, Jan. 6, 2026. The Buffalo District is responsible for remediation of the site, which was contaminated during work supporting the nation's early atomic energy and weapons program, to ensure the health and safety of people and the environment in the surrounding community. (U.S. Army photo by Avery Schneider)