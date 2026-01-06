U.S. Air Force Airman Louis Lindsay, 35th Civil Engineer Squadron fire protection specialist, gears up to train on an aerial ladder at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Jan. 6, 2026. Aerial ladder training helps firefighters remain ready to support emergency response operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Adryan Young)
|Date Taken:
|01.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.08.2026 01:50
|Photo ID:
|9471091
|VIRIN:
|260105-F-WJ251-1004
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|7.04 MB
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 35th CES conducts aerial ladder training [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Adryan Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.