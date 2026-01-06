35th CES conducts aerial ladder training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman Louis Lindsay, 35th Civil Engineer Squadron fire protection specialist, gears up to train on an aerial ladder at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Jan. 6, 2026. Aerial ladder training helps firefighters remain ready to support emergency response operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Adryan Young)