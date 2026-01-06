35th CES conducts aerial ladder training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jasmin Gonzalez, and Senior Airman Bode Hartwig, both 35th Civil Engineer Squadron fire protection specialists, conduct aerial ladder safety training at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Jan. 6, 2026. Firefighters serve as a key force protection element, delivering emergency response to safeguard people, aircraft, and mission-critical facilities at Misawa Air Base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Adryan Young)