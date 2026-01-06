(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    35th CES conducts aerial ladder training

    35th CES conducts aerial ladder training

    JAPAN

    01.05.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Adryan Young 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jasmin Gonzalez, and Senior Airman Bode Hartwig, both 35th Civil Engineer Squadron fire protection specialists, conduct aerial ladder safety training at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Jan. 6, 2026. Firefighters serve as a key force protection element, delivering emergency response to safeguard people, aircraft, and mission-critical facilities at Misawa Air Base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Adryan Young)

    Date Taken: 01.05.2026
    Date Posted: 01.08.2026
    Misawa AB, 35th Fighter Wing, Japan, Firefighter, Readiness, 35th CES

