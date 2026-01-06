35th CES conducts aerial ladder training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Joshua Pomfret, 35th Civil Engineer Squadron fire protection specialist, participates in aerial ladder training at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Jan. 6, 2026. Aerial ladder training strengthens firefighters’ ability to protect personnel, aircraft, and facilities critical to the 35th Fighter Wing’s operational readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Adryan Young)