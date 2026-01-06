U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Joshua Pomfret, 35th Civil Engineer Squadron fire protection specialist, participates in aerial ladder training at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Jan. 6, 2026. Aerial ladder training strengthens firefighters’ ability to protect personnel, aircraft, and facilities critical to the 35th Fighter Wing’s operational readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Adryan Young)
|Date Taken:
|01.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.08.2026 01:50
|Photo ID:
|9471090
|VIRIN:
|260105-F-WJ251-1005
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|5.58 MB
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 35th CES conducts aerial ladder training [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Adryan Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.