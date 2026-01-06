35th CES conducts aerial ladder training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Bode Hartwig, 35th Civil Engineer Squadron fire protection specialist, gears up before aerial ladder training at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Jan. 6, 2026. Consistent training ensures firefighters at Misawa AB remain prepared to protect personnel, aircraft, and infrastructure, keeping the installation and personnel safe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Adryan Young)