    35th CES conducts aerial ladder training

    35th CES conducts aerial ladder training

    JAPAN

    01.05.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Adryan Young 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Bode Hartwig, 35th Civil Engineer Squadron fire protection specialist, gears up before aerial ladder training at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Jan. 6, 2026. Consistent training ensures firefighters at Misawa AB remain prepared to protect personnel, aircraft, and infrastructure, keeping the installation and personnel safe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Adryan Young)

    Date Taken: 01.05.2026
    Date Posted: 01.08.2026 01:50
    Photo ID: 9471087
    VIRIN: 260105-F-WJ251-1001
    Resolution: 4044x2691
    Size: 2.25 MB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

    This work, 35th CES conducts aerial ladder training [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Adryan Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Misawa AB, 35th Fighter Wing, Japan, Firefighter, Readiness, 35th CES

