35th CES conducts aerial ladder training

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jasmin Gonzalez, left, 35th Civil Engineer Squadron fire protection specialist, prepares to climb an aerial ladder with guidance from SrA Bode Hartwig, 35th Civil Engineer Squadron fire protection specialist, at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Jan. 6, 2026. Firefighters serve as a key force protection element, delivering emergency response to safeguard people, aircraft, and mission-critical facilities at Misawa Air Base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Adryan Young)