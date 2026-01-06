(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    ROK-U.S. Combined Forces Command Hosts Republic of Korea Minister of National Defense

    ROK-U.S. Combined Forces Command Hosts Republic of Korea Minister of National Defense

    GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    01.05.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Daniela Lechuga 

    U.S. Forces Korea

    U.S. Army Gen. Xavier Brunson, commander of United Nations Command, Republic of Korea-U.S. Combined Forces Command and U.S. Forces Korea, presents a commemorative gift to Republic of Korea Minister of National Defense Ahn Gyu-back during a visit to Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, Jan. 6, 2026. The visit marked Ahn’s first official visit to Camp Humphreys since taking office and underscored the strength of the U.S.-Republic of Korea alliance.

    Date Taken: 01.05.2026
    Date Posted: 01.07.2026 02:38
    Photo ID: 9469792
    VIRIN: 260105-A-KM154-2233
    Resolution: 6255x4170
    Size: 5.53 MB
    Location: GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ROK-U.S. Combined Forces Command Hosts Republic of Korea Minister of National Defense [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Daniela Lechuga, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ROK-U.S. Combined Forces Command Hosts Republic of Korea Minister of National Defense

