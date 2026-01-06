ROK-U.S. Combined Forces Command Hosts Republic of Korea Minister of National Defense

U.S. Army Gen. Xavier Brunson, commander of United Nations Command, Republic of Korea-U.S. Combined Forces Command and U.S. Forces Korea, presents a commemorative gift to Republic of Korea Minister of National Defense Ahn Gyu-back during a visit to Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, Jan. 6, 2026. The visit marked Ahn’s first official visit to Camp Humphreys since taking office and underscored the strength of the U.S.-Republic of Korea alliance.
