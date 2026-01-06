ROK-U.S. Combined Forces Command Hosts Republic of Korea Minister of National Defense

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Gen. Xavier Brunson, commander of United Nations Command, Combined Forces Command and U.S. Forces Korea, and ROK Army Gen. Sungmin Kim, deputy commander of Combined Forces Command, walk with Republic of Korea Minister of National Defense Ahn Gyu-back during the minister’s arrival of his first visit to Camp Humphreys since taking office, Jan. 6, 2026.