A guest book message written by Republic of Korea Minister of National Defense Ahn Gyu-back is displayed during his visit to United Nations Command, Republic of Korea-U.S. Combined Forces Command and U.S. Forces Korea at Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, Jan. 6, 2026. The visit marked Ahn’s first official visit to Camp Humphreys since taking office and highlighted continued cooperation and alliance between the Republic of Korea and the United States.
|Date Taken:
|01.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.07.2026 02:38
|Photo ID:
|9469790
|VIRIN:
|260105-A-KM154-2477
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|2.98 MB
|Location:
|GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, ROK-U.S. Combined Forces Command Hosts Republic of Korea Minister of National Defense [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Daniela Lechuga, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
ROK-U.S. Combined Forces Command Hosts Republic of Korea Minister of National Defense
No keywords found.