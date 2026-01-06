ROK-U.S. Combined Forces Command Hosts Republic of Korea Minister of National Defense

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A guest book message written by Republic of Korea Minister of National Defense Ahn Gyu-back is displayed during his visit to United Nations Command, Republic of Korea-U.S. Combined Forces Command and U.S. Forces Korea at Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, Jan. 6, 2026. The visit marked Ahn’s first official visit to Camp Humphreys since taking office and highlighted continued cooperation and alliance between the Republic of Korea and the United States.