    ROK-U.S. Combined Forces Command Hosts Republic of Korea Minister of National Defense [Image 2 of 6]

    ROK-U.S. Combined Forces Command Hosts Republic of Korea Minister of National Defense

    GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    01.05.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Daniela Lechuga 

    U.S. Forces Korea

    A guest book message written by Republic of Korea Minister of National Defense Ahn Gyu-back is displayed during his visit to United Nations Command, Republic of Korea-U.S. Combined Forces Command and U.S. Forces Korea at Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, Jan. 6, 2026. The visit marked Ahn’s first official visit to Camp Humphreys since taking office and highlighted continued cooperation and alliance between the Republic of Korea and the United States.

    Date Taken: 01.05.2026
    Date Posted: 01.07.2026 02:38
    Photo ID: 9469790
    VIRIN: 260105-A-KM154-2477
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 2.98 MB
    Location: GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ROK-U.S. Combined Forces Command Hosts Republic of Korea Minister of National Defense [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Daniela Lechuga, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ROK-U.S. Combined Forces Command Hosts Republic of Korea Minister of National Defense

    Minister of National Defense
    tri-command
    USFK Humphreys
    ROK

