(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ROK-U.S. Combined Forces Command Hosts Republic of Korea Minister of National Defense [Image 4 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    ROK-U.S. Combined Forces Command Hosts Republic of Korea Minister of National Defense

    SOUTH KOREA

    01.05.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. James Hobbs 

    U.S. Forces Korea

    U.S. Army Gen. Xavier Brunson, commander of United Nations Command, Combined Forces Command and U.S. Forces Korea, Republic of Korea Minister of National Defense Ahn Gyu-back and ROK Army Gen. Sungmin Kim, deputy commander of Combined Forces Command, provide remarks to senior leaders during Ahn's visit to Camp Humphreys, for the first time since taking office, on Jan. 6, 2026.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.05.2026
    Date Posted: 01.07.2026 02:38
    Photo ID: 9469782
    VIRIN: 260105-A-VX088-7931
    Resolution: 7472x4912
    Size: 6.95 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ROK-U.S. Combined Forces Command Hosts Republic of Korea Minister of National Defense [Image 6 of 6], by SSG James Hobbs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    ROK-U.S. Combined Forces Command Hosts Republic of Korea Minister of National Defense
    ROK-U.S. Combined Forces Command Hosts Republic of Korea Minister of National Defense
    ROK-U.S. Combined Forces Command Hosts Republic of Korea Minister of National Defense
    ROK-U.S. Combined Forces Command Hosts Republic of Korea Minister of National Defense
    ROK-U.S. Combined Forces Command Hosts Republic of Korea Minister of National Defense
    ROK-U.S. Combined Forces Command Hosts Republic of Korea Minister of National Defense

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    ROK-U.S. Combined Forces Command Hosts Republic of Korea Minister of National Defense

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery