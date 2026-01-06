ROK-U.S. Combined Forces Command Hosts Republic of Korea Minister of National Defense

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Gen. Xavier Brunson, commander of United Nations Command, Combined Forces Command and U.S. Forces Korea, Republic of Korea Minister of National Defense Ahn Gyu-back and ROK Army Gen. Sungmin Kim, deputy commander of Combined Forces Command, provide remarks to senior leaders during Ahn's visit to Camp Humphreys, for the first time since taking office, on Jan. 6, 2026.