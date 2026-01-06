U.S. Army Gen. Xavier Brunson, commander of United Nations Command, Combined Forces Command and U.S. Forces Korea, Republic of Korea Minister of National Defense Ahn Gyu-back and ROK Army Gen. Sungmin Kim, deputy commander of Combined Forces Command, provide remarks to senior leaders during Ahn's visit to Camp Humphreys, for the first time since taking office, on Jan. 6, 2026.
|Date Taken:
|01.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.07.2026 02:38
|Photo ID:
|9469782
|VIRIN:
|260105-A-VX088-7931
|Resolution:
|7472x4912
|Size:
|6.95 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, ROK-U.S. Combined Forces Command Hosts Republic of Korea Minister of National Defense [Image 6 of 6], by SSG James Hobbs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
ROK-U.S. Combined Forces Command Hosts Republic of Korea Minister of National Defense
No keywords found.