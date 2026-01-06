ROK-U.S. Combined Forces Command Hosts Republic of Korea Minister of National Defense

Photo By Staff Sgt. James Hobbs | U.S. Army Gen. Xavier Brunson, commander of United Nations Command, Combined Forces Command and U.S. Forces Korea, bows as he greets Republic of Korea Minister of National Defense Ahn Gyu-back during the minister’s first visit to Camp Humphreys since taking office, Jan. 6, 2026. see less | View Image Page

CAMP HUMPHREYS, South Korea — Republic of Korea Minister of National Defense Ahn Gyu-back visited Camp Humphreys on Jan. 6, 2026, for the first time since taking office, meeting with U.S. Army Gen. Xavier Brunson, commander of United Nations Command, Combined Forces Command and U.S. Forces Korea, and senior leaders from the Tri-Command.

The visit allowed the Tri-Command to brief the ROK Minister on the combined defense posture, give operational briefings and demonstrate the "We Go Together" spirit displayed by all service members he encountered.

Brunson greeted Ahn upon his arrival and introduced him to the USFK Armistice Room, where the minister signed a guestbook followed by an office call and mission briefings.

“I’m honored to host ROK Minister of National Defense Ahn Gyu-back at Camp Humphreys for his first official visit of the year,” Brunson said. “Together, we will continue to strengthen the U.S.-ROK Alliance to defend the Peninsula and advance peace and stability across the region.”

During a troop engagement, Ahn encouraged ROK and U.S. service members. Brunson and Ahn Gyu-back recognized and awarded six service members for their support, dedication, and commitment to maintaining peace and security on the Korean Peninsula.

Ahn expressed his appreciation to ROK and U.S. service members, noting that the dedication and hard work of those serving shoulder to shoulder in the execution of their missions are underpinning peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula.

Both Brunson and Ahn reaffirmed the ironclad commitment to a strong combined defense readiness posture during discussions on the importance of routine combined training. They pledged to continuously enhance collaboration across all domains and agreed to strengthen combined exercises and training to build capabilities to deter aggression.