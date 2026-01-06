ROK-U.S. Combined Forces Command Hosts Republic of Korea Minister of National Defense

U.S. Army Gen. Xavier Brunson, commander of United Nations Command, Combined Forces Command and U.S. Forces Korea, walks with Republic of Korea Minister of National Defense Ahn Gyu-back during the minister’s arrival of his first visit to Camp Humphreys since taking office, Jan. 6, 2026.
