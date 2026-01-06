(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Adopt-a-Dayroom: Building community, connection at Robins AFB [Image 6 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Adopt-a-Dayroom: Building community, connection at Robins AFB

    ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    01.05.2026

    Photo by Lauren Boggs 

    78th Air Base Wing

    The completed dayroom at Benford Hall features group seating, games and other opportunities for Airmen to gather and build community at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia. The room was redesigned by the Robins AFB Diamonds to make it easier for Airmen to connect and unwind. (U.S. Air Force photo by Lauren Boggs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.05.2026
    Date Posted: 01.06.2026 12:02
    Photo ID: 9469233
    VIRIN: 260105-F-VT351-1002
    Resolution: 3872x2581
    Size: 1.86 MB
    Location: ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Adopt-a-Dayroom: Building community, connection at Robins AFB [Image 6 of 6], by Lauren Boggs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Adopt-a-Dayroom: Building community, connection at Robins AFB
    Adopt-a-Dayroom: Building community, connection at Robins AFB
    Adopt-a-Dayroom: Building community, connection at Robins AFB
    Adopt-a-Dayroom: Building community, connection at Robins AFB
    Adopt-a-Dayroom: Building community, connection at Robins AFB
    Adopt-a-Dayroom: Building community, connection at Robins AFB

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Adopt-a-Dayroom: Building community, connection at Robins AFB

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery