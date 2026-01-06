Adopt-a-Dayroom: Building community, connection at Robins AFB

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The completed dayroom at Benford Hall features group seating, games and other opportunities for Airmen to gather and build community at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia. The room was redesigned by the Robins AFB Diamonds to make it easier for Airmen to connect and unwind. (U.S. Air Force photo by Lauren Boggs)