The completed dayroom at Benford Hall features group seating, games and other opportunities for Airmen to gather and build community at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia. The room was redesigned by the Robins AFB Diamonds to make it easier for Airmen to connect and unwind. (U.S. Air Force photo by Lauren Boggs)
|Date Taken:
|01.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.06.2026 12:02
|Photo ID:
|9469233
|VIRIN:
|260105-F-VT351-1002
|Resolution:
|3872x2581
|Size:
|1.86 MB
|Location:
|ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Adopt-a-Dayroom: Building community, connection at Robins AFB [Image 6 of 6], by Lauren Boggs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Adopt-a-Dayroom: Building community, connection at Robins AFB
No keywords found.