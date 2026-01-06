The Robins Air Force Base Diamonds work together to renovate a dayroom at Robins AFB, Georgia, Nov. 17, 2025. The group adopted the dayroom and created a space that aims to foster community among Airmen in the dorms. (courtesy photo)
Adopt-a-Dayroom: Building community, connection at Robins AFB
