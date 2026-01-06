(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Adopt-a-Dayroom: Building community, connection at Robins AFB [Image 5 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Adopt-a-Dayroom: Building community, connection at Robins AFB

    ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    10.30.2025

    Photo by Lauren Boggs 

    78th Air Base Wing

    A dayroom at Benford Hall featured six recliners before the Adopt-a-Dayroom initiative renovations at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, October 2025. The Robins AFB Diamonds transformed the space into a comfortable area for Airmen to connect with each other. (courtesy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.30.2025
    Date Posted: 01.06.2026 12:02
    Photo ID: 9469231
    VIRIN: 260105-F-F3494-1005
    Resolution: 1871x1226
    Size: 592.86 KB
    Location: ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Adopt-a-Dayroom: Building community, connection at Robins AFB [Image 6 of 6], by Lauren Boggs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Adopt-a-Dayroom: Building community, connection at Robins AFB
    Adopt-a-Dayroom: Building community, connection at Robins AFB
    Adopt-a-Dayroom: Building community, connection at Robins AFB
    Adopt-a-Dayroom: Building community, connection at Robins AFB
    Adopt-a-Dayroom: Building community, connection at Robins AFB
    Adopt-a-Dayroom: Building community, connection at Robins AFB

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Adopt-a-Dayroom: Building community, connection at Robins AFB

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery