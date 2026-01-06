A dayroom at Benford Hall featured six recliners before the Adopt-a-Dayroom initiative renovations at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, October 2025. The Robins AFB Diamonds transformed the space into a comfortable area for Airmen to connect with each other. (courtesy photo)
Adopt-a-Dayroom: Building community, connection at Robins AFB
