Senior Master Sgt. Adriana Arscott, left, 52nd Combat Communications Squadron first sergeant, and Master Sgt. Chrysalis Martin, 330th Combat Training Squadron first sergeant, paint a bookcase in a dayroom at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, Nov. 17, 2025. The Adopt-a-Dayroom initiative was created to make spaces where Airmen can relax and feel at home. (courtesy photo)
Adopt-a-Dayroom: Building community, connection at Robins AFB
