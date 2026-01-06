(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Adopt-a-Dayroom: Building community, connection at Robins AFB [Image 3 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Adopt-a-Dayroom: Building community, connection at Robins AFB

    ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    12.17.2025

    Photo by Lauren Boggs 

    78th Air Base Wing

    First sergeants pose inside the Diamond Café at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, Dec. 17, 2025. The Robins AFB Diamonds took over the kitchen and dayroom at Benford Hall as part of the Adopt-a-Dayroom initiative aiming to improve community spaces for Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Lauren Boggs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.17.2025
    Date Posted: 01.06.2026 12:02
    Photo ID: 9469221
    VIRIN: 251217-F-VT351-1001
    Resolution: 3190x2126
    Size: 1.18 MB
    Location: ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Adopt-a-Dayroom: Building community, connection at Robins AFB [Image 6 of 6], by Lauren Boggs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Adopt-a-Dayroom: Building community, connection at Robins AFB
    Adopt-a-Dayroom: Building community, connection at Robins AFB
    Adopt-a-Dayroom: Building community, connection at Robins AFB
    Adopt-a-Dayroom: Building community, connection at Robins AFB
    Adopt-a-Dayroom: Building community, connection at Robins AFB
    Adopt-a-Dayroom: Building community, connection at Robins AFB

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Adopt-a-Dayroom: Building community, connection at Robins AFB

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery