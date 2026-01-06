Adopt-a-Dayroom: Building community, connection at Robins AFB

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

First sergeants pose inside the Diamond Café at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, Dec. 17, 2025. The Robins AFB Diamonds took over the kitchen and dayroom at Benford Hall as part of the Adopt-a-Dayroom initiative aiming to improve community spaces for Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Lauren Boggs)