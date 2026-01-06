Photo By Lauren Boggs | The completed dayroom at Benford Hall features group seating, games and other...... read more read more Photo By Lauren Boggs | The completed dayroom at Benford Hall features group seating, games and other opportunities for Airmen to gather and build community at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia. The room was redesigned by the Robins AFB Diamonds to make it easier for Airmen to connect and unwind. (U.S. Air Force photo by Lauren Boggs) see less | View Image Page

Adopt-a-Dayroom: Building community, connection at Robins AFB Your browser does not support the audio element.

The Adopt-a-Dayroom initiative is making a difference for Airmen at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia. The goal of the initiative is simple: create spaces where Airmen can unwind, connect and build a community.



The Robins AFB Diamonds, an organization consisting of first sergeants from across the installation, led from the front, initiating Adopt-a-Dayroom and earning the necessary approvals to begin transforming the dayroom and kitchen at Benford Hall into the Diamond Café. The first sergeants are responsible for one more dayroom while other Team Robins organizations have adopted the remaining dayrooms on base.



“Before we did all this, we polled the Airmen to see what they wanted, and one of the biggest things they wanted was a place to gather,” said Senior Master Sgt. Benjamin Braithwaite, Headquarters Air Force Reserve Command first sergeant. “The dayroom used to not have much space for them to actually grow a community, so we wanted to make sure we gave that to them.”



The team of first sergeants went beyond simple repairs, adding touches like board games and group seating to create a comfortable environment that encourages Airmen to spend time with each other.



“I think a lot of Airmen can spend too much time in their dorms and, in today’s world, spending a lot of time alone can be detrimental to your mental health,” said Master Sgt. Ethan Elkins, 78th Communications Directorate and 78th Operational Support Squadron first sergeant. “That’s why it’s important to build a place for them to gather and spend time together.”



The group invested in the Airmen’s wellbeing by volunteering their free time to make renovations, bringing in items from their own homes and using funds from the charity they sponsor for Airmen on some renovations.

“I think it’s very important to not just say we care, but show we care,” said Braithwaite. “A lot of individuals that are in the dorms right now are the leaders of tomorrow. They’re our future.”



The project is a true team effort, with volunteers rolling up their sleeves to paint, lay down new flooring, and bring a shared vision to life.



“We sometimes walk around and see things that make us say, ‘That’s not as nice as I would like it to be’,” said Master Sgt. William Smith, 728th Battle Management Control Squadron first sergeant. “Adopt-a-Dayroom is an example that shows we can make everything around us better ourselves.”

The first sergeants hope initiatives like this one can inspire others to support junior service members at bases across the globe.



“We’d love for this to spur other conversations across the force. It doesn’t have to be Adopt-a-Dayroom but something that bridges onto building camaraderie, morale and mental health,” said Senior Master Sgt. Adriana Arscott, 52nd Combat Communications Squadron first sergeant. “Hopefully this initiates that conversation if it’s not already in motion.”