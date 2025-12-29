(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USO Delivers Holiday Joy Across Team Misawa [Image 3 of 6]

    USO Delivers Holiday Joy Across Team Misawa

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    12.22.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jessel Fabara 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force service members pose for a photo holding United Service Organizations holiday gift bags at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Dec. 23, 2025. These holiday gift bags aimed to lift the spirits and reflect the 35th Fighter Wing’s commitment to taking care of unaccompanied members across Misawa AB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessel Fabara)

    Date Taken: 12.22.2025
    Date Posted: 01.05.2026 01:40
    Photo ID: 9467946
    VIRIN: 251222-F-UR015-4420
    Resolution: 4982x3315
    Size: 1.98 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    This work, USO Delivers Holiday Joy Across Team Misawa [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Jessel Fabara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Holiday
    35th Fighter Wing
    Misawa AB
    Gift Bags
    Indo-Pacific
    USO

