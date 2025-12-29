USO Delivers Holiday Joy Across Team Misawa

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force service members pose for a photo holding United Service Organizations holiday gift bags at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Dec. 23, 2025. These holiday gift bags aimed to lift the spirits and reflect the 35th Fighter Wing’s commitment to taking care of unaccompanied members across Misawa AB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessel Fabara)