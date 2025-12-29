U.S. Air Force service members pose for a photo holding United Service Organizations holiday gift bags at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Dec. 23, 2025. These holiday gift bags aimed to lift the spirits and reflect the 35th Fighter Wing’s commitment to taking care of unaccompanied members across Misawa AB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessel Fabara)
|Date Taken:
|12.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.05.2026 01:40
|Photo ID:
|9467946
|VIRIN:
|251222-F-UR015-4420
|Resolution:
|4982x3315
|Size:
|1.98 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USO Delivers Holiday Joy Across Team Misawa [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Jessel Fabara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.