USO Delivers Holiday Joy Across Team Misawa

U.S. Air Force Airmen 1st Class Fuad Mustafa Ali, 35th Medical Group aerospace technician, poses for a photo holding the United Service Organizations holiday gift bag at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Dec. 23, 2025. The event sought to spread seasonal joy and strengthened morale for unaccompanied service members across Team Misawa that are spending the holidays away from home. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessel Fabara)