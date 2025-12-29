USO Delivers Holiday Joy Across Team Misawa

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force service members pose for a photo holding the United Service Organizations (USO) holiday gift bag at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Dec. 23, 2025. The USO’s support focused on achieving a festive touch and meaningful connection for unaccompanied Airmen, Sailors and Guardians throughout Team Misawa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessel Fabara)