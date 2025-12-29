(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USO Delivers Holiday Joy Across Team Misawa

    USO Delivers Holiday Joy Across Team Misawa

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    12.22.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jessel Fabara 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force service members pose for a photo holding the United Service Organizations (USO) holiday gift bag at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Dec. 23, 2025. The USO’s support focused on achieving a festive touch and meaningful connection for unaccompanied Airmen, Sailors and Guardians throughout Team Misawa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessel Fabara)

    Date Taken: 12.22.2025
    Date Posted: 01.05.2026 01:40
    VIRIN: 251222-F-UR015-6244
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USO Delivers Holiday Joy Across Team Misawa, by A1C Jessel Fabara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Holiday
    35th Fighter Wing
    Misawa AB
    Gift Bags
    Indo-Pacific
    USO

