USO Delivers Holiday Joy Across Team Misawa

U.S. Air Force Airmen Braden Stewart, 35th Medical Group pharmacy technician, poses for a photo holding the United Service Organizations holiday gift bag at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Dec. 23, 2025. The gesture sought to bring holiday cheer and reminded unaccompanied Airmen and Guardians across Team Misawa that the 35th Fighter Wing is committed to taking care of service members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessel Fabara)