USO Delivers Holiday Joy Across Team Misawa

A U.S. Air Force service member looks inside the United Service Organizations (USO) holiday gift bag at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Dec. 23, 2025. The USO holiday gift bags aimed to carry a message of gratitude, helping make the holidays brighter for unaccompanied service members across Misawa AB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessel Fabara)