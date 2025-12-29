Funeral honors for Staff Sgt. Edgar Brian Torres-Tovar

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds, Adjutant General Maj. Gen. Stephen Osborn, Rep. Ashley Hinson, Rep. Randy Feenstra, and Rep. Zach Nunn look on as the Iowa National Guard honor guard performs the flag-folding ceremony over the casket of Staff Sgt. Edgar Brian Torres-Tovar, 25, at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery in Adel, Iowa, Dec. 29, 2025. Friends, family, and Soldiers of the Iowa Army National Guard stand nearby in honor of Torres-Tovar, who was killed in the line of duty on Dec. 13 while deployed to Syria in support of Operation Inherent Resolve. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 1st Sgt. Jason Everett)