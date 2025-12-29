(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Funeral honors for Staff Sgt. Edgar Brian Torres-Tovar [Image 8 of 8]

    Funeral honors for Staff Sgt. Edgar Brian Torres-Tovar

    ADEL, IOWA, UNITED STATES

    12.29.2025

    Photo by 1st Sgt. Jason Everett 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Iowa National Guard

    Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds, Adjutant General Maj. Gen. Stephen Osborn, Rep. Ashley Hinson, Rep. Randy Feenstra, and Rep. Zach Nunn look on as the Iowa National Guard honor guard performs the flag-folding ceremony over the casket of Staff Sgt. Edgar Brian Torres-Tovar, 25, at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery in Adel, Iowa, Dec. 29, 2025. Friends, family, and Soldiers of the Iowa Army National Guard stand nearby in honor of Torres-Tovar, who was killed in the line of duty on Dec. 13 while deployed to Syria in support of Operation Inherent Resolve. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 1st Sgt. Jason Everett)

    Date Taken: 12.29.2025
    Date Posted: 01.01.2026 20:43
    Photo ID: 9467063
    VIRIN: 251229-A-AY917-9021
    Resolution: 3300x2201
    Size: 1.29 MB
    Location: ADEL, IOWA, US
    This work, Funeral honors for Staff Sgt. Edgar Brian Torres-Tovar [Image 8 of 8], by 1SG Jason Everett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Iowa National Guard
    Funeral Honors
    Honor Guard

