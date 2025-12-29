(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Funeral honors for Staff Sgt. Edgar Brian Torres-Tovar [Image 2 of 8]

    Funeral honors for Staff Sgt. Edgar Brian Torres-Tovar

    DES MOINES, IOWA, UNITED STATES

    12.29.2025

    Photo by 1st Sgt. Jason Everett 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Iowa National Guard

    A memorial table displays photographs, pamphlets, and other items honoring Staff Sgt. Edgar Brian Torres-Tovar, 25, of the Iowa Army National Guard, assigned to Troop B, 1st Squadron, 113th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division, during his funeral Mass at Our Lady of the Americas Catholic Church in Des Moines, Iowa, Dec. 29, 2025. Torres-Tovar was killed in the line of duty on Dec. 13 while deployed to Syria in support of Operation Inherent Resolve. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 1st Sgt. Jason Everett)

    Date Taken: 12.29.2025
    Date Posted: 01.01.2026 20:43
    VIRIN: 251229-A-AY917-3008
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Funeral honors for Staff Sgt. Edgar Brian Torres-Tovar [Image 8 of 8], by 1SG Jason Everett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

