Funeral honors for Staff Sgt. Edgar Brian Torres-Tovar

Soldiers from the Iowa Army National Guard stand in formation at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery in Adel, Iowa, during the funeral of Staff Sgt. Edgar Brian Torres-Tovar, 25, as friends, family, and members of the community look on, Dec. 29, 2025. Torres-Tovar was killed in the line of duty on Dec. 13 while deployed to Syria in support of Operation Inherent Resolve. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 1st Sgt. Jason Everett)
|Date Taken:
|12.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.01.2026 20:43
|Photo ID:
|9467062
|VIRIN:
|251229-A-AY917-3063
|Resolution:
|3300x2201
|Size:
|2.63 MB
|Location:
|ADEL, IOWA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
