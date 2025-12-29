Funeral honors for Staff Sgt. Edgar Brian Torres-Tovar

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A bugler plays “Taps” during the funeral of Staff Sgt. Edgar Brian Torres-Tovar, 25, at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery in Adel, Iowa, Dec. 29, 2025, as friends, family, and Soldiers of the Iowa Army National Guard stand behind him. Torres-Tovar was killed in the line of duty on Dec. 13 while deployed to Syria in support of Operation Inherent Resolve. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 1st Sgt. Jason Everett)