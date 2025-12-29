(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Funeral honors for Staff Sgt. Edgar Brian Torres-Tovar [Image 6 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Funeral honors for Staff Sgt. Edgar Brian Torres-Tovar

    ADEL, IOWA, UNITED STATES

    12.29.2025

    Photo by 1st Sgt. Jason Everett 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Iowa National Guard

    A bugler plays “Taps” during the funeral of Staff Sgt. Edgar Brian Torres-Tovar, 25, at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery in Adel, Iowa, Dec. 29, 2025, as friends, family, and Soldiers of the Iowa Army National Guard stand behind him. Torres-Tovar was killed in the line of duty on Dec. 13 while deployed to Syria in support of Operation Inherent Resolve. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 1st Sgt. Jason Everett)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.29.2025
    Date Posted: 01.01.2026 20:43
    Photo ID: 9467061
    VIRIN: 251229-A-AY917-3057
    Resolution: 3300x2201
    Size: 1.85 MB
    Location: ADEL, IOWA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Funeral honors for Staff Sgt. Edgar Brian Torres-Tovar [Image 8 of 8], by 1SG Jason Everett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Funeral honors for Staff Sgt. Edgar Brian Torres-Tovar
    Funeral honors for Staff Sgt. Edgar Brian Torres-Tovar
    Funeral honors for Staff Sgt. Edgar Brian Torres-Tovar
    Funeral honors for Staff Sgt. Edgar Brian Torres-Tovar
    Funeral honors for Staff Sgt. Edgar Brian Torres-Tovar
    Funeral honors for Staff Sgt. Edgar Brian Torres-Tovar
    Funeral honors for Staff Sgt. Edgar Brian Torres-Tovar
    Funeral honors for Staff Sgt. Edgar Brian Torres-Tovar

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Iowa National Guard
    Funeral Honors
    bugler plays Taps
    Honor Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery