Funeral honors for Staff Sgt. Edgar Brian Torres-Tovar

Members of the Iowa National Guard honor guard carry the casket of Staff Sgt. Edgar Brian Torres-Tovar, 25, assigned to Troop B, 1st Squadron, 113th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division of the Iowa Army National Guard, out of Our Lady of the Americas Catholic Church in Des Moines, Iowa, Dec. 29, 2025, as he is transported to the Iowa Veterans Cemetery in Adel, Iowa, for burial. Torres-Tovar was killed in the line of duty on Dec. 13 while deployed to Syria in support of Operation Inherent Resolve. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 1st Sgt. Jason Everett)