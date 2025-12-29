Funeral honors for Staff Sgt. Edgar Brian Torres-Tovar

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The casket of Staff Sgt. Edgar Brian Torres-Tovar, 25, assigned to Troop B, 1st Squadron, 113th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division of the Iowa Army National Guard, rests at the front of Our Lady of the Americas Catholic Church in Des Moines, Iowa, as hundreds of parishioners, friends, family, and military members look on during his funeral Mass, Dec. 29, 2025. Torres-Tovar was killed in the line of duty on Dec. 13 while deployed to Syria in support of Operation Inherent Resolve. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 1st Sgt. Jason Everett)