U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Sheppard, Pacific Air Forces Strategy, Plans, Programs, and Requirements director, renders a salute during a Pearl Harbor Memorial Day ceremony in Honolulu, Hawaii, Dec. 7, 2025. On Dec. 7, 1941, the Imperial Japanese Navy attacked Pearl Harbor, sinking ships, destroying aircraft and claiming the lives of 2,403 service members and civilians. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Melody Bordeaux)
Honoring heroes, fallen during Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade
